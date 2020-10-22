Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $16.11. Cascades shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 275,428 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 2.1664175 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

