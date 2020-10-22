Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $16.11. Cascades shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 275,428 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 2.1664175 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

