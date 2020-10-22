Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.41. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 96,122 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The company has a market cap of $434.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.89.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$41,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,914.01.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.