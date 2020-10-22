John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.58

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.58 and traded as high as $121.80. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 123,598 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.58.

In related news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

