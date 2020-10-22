John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.58

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.58 and traded as high as $121.80. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 123,598 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.58.

In related news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report