T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.35. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 14,059 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

