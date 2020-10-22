EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $19.87. EDP Renovaveis shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 5,024 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Santander lowered EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

