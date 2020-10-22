Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.70. Flanigan's Enterprises shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan's Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.