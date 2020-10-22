Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.24. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 5,438 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

