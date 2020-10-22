Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $19.00. Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 11,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total transaction of C$638,188.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,417 shares of company stock valued at $809,507.

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

