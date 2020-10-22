Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $19.00. Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 11,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total transaction of C$638,188.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,417 shares of company stock valued at $809,507.

Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bloomsbury Publishing Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.90
Bloomsbury Publishing Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.90
Torstar Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15
Torstar Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15
Genworth MI Canada Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.39
Genworth MI Canada Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.39
Mason Graphite Inc. Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19
Mason Graphite Inc. Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19
Cascades Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49
Cascades Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49
Computer Modelling Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89
Computer Modelling Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report