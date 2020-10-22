Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.10. Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 16,273 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,500. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,740,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,810,600. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 249,780 shares of company stock worth $554,135.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

