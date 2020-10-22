Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.94. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 203,338 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 million and a P/E ratio of -156.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

