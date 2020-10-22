Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its Q2 2021

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

