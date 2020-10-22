Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

