AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) & IMAC (OTCMKTS:IMAC) Head-To-Head Survey

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAC and AAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.63 -$6.50 million N/A N/A AAC $295.76 million 0.00 -$59.40 million N/A N/A

IMAC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AAC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IMAC and AAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 AAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 462.50%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than AAC.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and AAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% AAC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of AAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IMAC has a beta of -3.18, indicating that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AAC beats IMAC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. On June 20, 2020, AAC Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

