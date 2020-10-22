BidaskClub Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to “Sell”

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Value Line stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $258.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

