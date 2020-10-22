BidaskClub Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to “Sell”

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Value Line stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $258.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
