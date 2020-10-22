BidaskClub Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

