MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will post $157.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $160.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $669.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.21 million to $678.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGN. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

