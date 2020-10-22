$8.05 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $8.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 billion and the highest is $8.07 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $33.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.27 billion to $35.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $148.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

