Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after purchasing an additional 472,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

