DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.30 Million

Analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to post sales of $109.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.84 million and the highest is $109.76 million. DHT posted sales of $58.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $564.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.01 million to $579.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $328.62 million to $492.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.