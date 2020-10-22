Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $224.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $218.76 million. Redfin reported sales of $238.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $852.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.70 million to $898.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

RDFN opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 15,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

