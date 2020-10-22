Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.02 million. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.80 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

