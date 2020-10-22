Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.