Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.