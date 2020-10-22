Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $69.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.36 million. Upland Software posted sales of $55.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $277.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $279.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.36 million, with estimates ranging from $280.43 million to $294.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,964,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.