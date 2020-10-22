Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $69.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.36 million. Upland Software posted sales of $55.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $277.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $279.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.36 million, with estimates ranging from $280.43 million to $294.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,964,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million
Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million
Lifeway Foods Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49
MDC Partners Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74
Ribbon Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Houlihan Lokey to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


