Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $464.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $471.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13,409.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

