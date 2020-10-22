Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $5.33. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 14,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.