MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.12. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 184,201 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MDC Partners by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

