Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.05-0.07 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

