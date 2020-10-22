Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

