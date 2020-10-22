Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.40 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.12 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.62 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

