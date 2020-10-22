CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $49.66 on Thursday. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

