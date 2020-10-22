CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $49.66 on Thursday. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Earnings History for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Upland Software Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million
Upland Software Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million
Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million
Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million
Lifeway Foods Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49
Lifeway Foods Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49
MDC Partners Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74
MDC Partners Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74
Ribbon Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ribbon Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Houlihan Lokey to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Houlihan Lokey to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report