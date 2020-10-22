WW International (WW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WW opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on WW International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

