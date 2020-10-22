Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

Shares of NYSE:WRTC opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

