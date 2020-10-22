Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

VVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

