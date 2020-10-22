Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $2,169,761. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

