Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPX opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

