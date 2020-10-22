Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.15 million.

Shares of PVG opened at C$16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVG. Cormark upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$966,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$457,434.85.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

