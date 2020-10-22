Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPR stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

