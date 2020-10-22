Range Resources (RRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRC opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

