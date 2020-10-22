Regional Management (RM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of RM opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.