Quanta Services (PWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY20 guidance at $3.18-3.48 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

