Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PVG opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

