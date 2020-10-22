PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,851 shares of company stock worth $6,614,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

