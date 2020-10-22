Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Tennant to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNC opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

