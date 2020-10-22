SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBFG. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

