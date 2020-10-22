SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,569.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,111. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $277.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $282.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

