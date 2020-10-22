C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

