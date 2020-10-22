Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.36 ($102.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.34 ($106.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.69. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

