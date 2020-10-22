Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.52 ($7.67).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LHA stock opened at €7.83 ($9.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.53. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

