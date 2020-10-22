FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.